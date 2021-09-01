“A Gentleman of France” opens in 1588 when Gaston de Bonne, Sieur de Marsac, has just reached 40, his hair and beard beginning to gray, and his fortunes at their lowest ebb. “I was out at elbows, with empty pockets, and a sword which peered through the sheath.” Hoping for some kind of employment, he appeals to Henry of Navarre, the provincial leader of the Huguenot faction in France. To his surprise and relief, he receives a letter inviting him to call on this noble lord at noon. When he does so, Marsac discovers that the letter was a hoax and he the butt of a cruel joke engineered by the court’s bored hangers-on. Making his escape from their laughter and scorn, he nearly collides with a pretty young woman: “Finding me so close to her that my feet all but touched her gown, she stepped quickly aside, and with a glance as cruel as her act, drew her skirts away from contact with me.”