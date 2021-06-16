In the past year alone, sex journalist Tracy Clark-Flory released “Want Me,” busting herself for a decade of orgasm-faking hookups, followed by conversion to the “traditional romantic fairy tale,” complete with diamond engagement ring. In “Girlhood,” Melissa Febos proves that it’s never too soon or too late for a female to claim her own sexual agency. Self-identified adulteress and breast cancer survivor Gina Frangello writes in her memoir “Blow Your House Down” of wanting more from her life, and from her soon-to-be ex-husband, who sometimes engaged her kinks to appease her, but left her feeling humored and lonely. And “Kink,” an anthology edited by R.O. Kwon and Garth Greenwell, includes a steamy fictional chapter by Roxane Gay in which a married woman ruminates about her willing wife who “wants me to take her somewhere — a place she has no vocabulary for — a place neither of us has been. . . . I can hear it in her cries when we’re crammed into the antiseptic space of the train bathroom.”