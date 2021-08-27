She has also embraced a much more intellectual and philosophical approach to thinking about her life, reflected in a dramatically different prose style. For example, Feldman now formulates her struggle in terms like this: “I had been so hungry for the form of autonomy that would allow me to construct my own narrative that I had catapulted myself beyond any framework that could contain my story. In fact I had landed in a kind of narrative vacuum.” She is heavily influenced by “the literature of long-dead authors” she now favors — Jean Améry, Gregor von Rezzori, Tadeusz Borowski — preferring them to “contemporary titles that I often had trouble telling apart, as they all seemed to echo one another in style and approach.”