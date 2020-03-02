The Missing American

Ghana’s notorious Internet scams are at the center of Kwei Quartey’s first novel starring 26-year-old Emma Djan, formerly of the Accra police and now a private investigator. Upon joining an online bereavement forum, American widower Gordon Tilson makes the acquaintance of “Helena,” a beautiful Ghanaian woman, as shown by her photo and strangely malfunctioning Skype videos. She promises to come to the United States but is repeatedly delayed, she says, by her sister’s medical problems and the need for money. Gordon falls for it and decides to visit her in Ghana and finds, no surprise to us, that she doesn’t exist. Encouraged by an old journalist friend, he stays on in the country to track down the people who have swindled him. Shortly thereafter, Gordon disappears. This brings his son, Derek, to the country to find him, acquiring the assistance of Emma, her boss and a valiant reporter. Robin Miles, one of America’s most skilled audiobook narrators, moves adroitly from voice to voice, mood to mood, Ghanaian to American, as she delivers this suspenseful, atmospheric novel of desperation, corruption and murder. (Recorded Books, Unabridged, 13¼ hours)