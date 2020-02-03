'Uncanny Valley'
Anna Wiener worked an underpaid job in a New York literary agency, until, looking for a salary she could live on, she moved to a start-up developing an e-reader. Let go for being “too interested in learning, not doing,” she moved to Silicon Valley where, at 25, she found something close to an alien life form: men younger than her running multimillion-dollar start-ups, software and entrepreneurial gurus who, looking through a lens of algorithm, saw human beings as entities made up of measurable, manipulatable elements. Their aim, it struck her, was to create a “world of actionable metrics, in which developers would never stop optimizing and users would never stop looking at their screens.” In her memoir, Wiener writes with real wit about this milieu, and, less amusingly, about soaring rents, the transformation of American sensibilities, and her own increasing sense that she was playing a part in creating a world she did not like. Suehyla El-Attar narrates the book in a voice that is suitably young, reflecting the author’s spirit and humor. (Macmillan, Unabridged, 8 ¾ hours)
'American Dirt'
Jeanine Cummins’s controversial novel begins at a family party in Acapulco with Lydia and her 8-year-old son, Luca, hiding in terror as cartel assassins murder the 16 other guests. Among them is Lydia’s husband, a journalist, who had written a hard-hitting article on the cartel boss, a seemingly cultivated man who had befriended Lydia in her bookstore. Fearing for their lives, mother and child begin a terrifying journey to find refuge with a relative in the United States, proceeding by foot and on the boxcars of “La Bestia” with other migrants. Treachery, robbery, extortion, violence, deprivation and deadly pursuit by the all-seeing cartel’s henchmen mark the trip, but so does unexpected kindness and friendship with two teenage Honduran sisters fleeing gang exploitation and rape. Cummins, who has been at the center of a literary storm, reads her own afterword and Mexican actor Yareli Arizmendi (Rosaura in the 1992 movie “Like Water for Chocolate”), delivers the body of this suspenseful story in a low-pitched, brushed-gold voice. (Macmillan, Unabridged, 17 hours)
bookworld@washpost.com
Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.