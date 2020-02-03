'Such a Fun Age'

Kily Reid’s remarkable first novel presents 25-year-old Emira Tucker, college-educated but utterly at sea about what to do with her life. Emily, who is African American, is working as a babysitter for the Chamberlains, a wealthy white couple in Philadelphia: Peter, a newscaster; and Alix, a sharp operator now writing a book on female empowerment. At the couple’s request, Emira takes the couple’s 3-year old daughter to an upscale grocery store late at night, where she is accused of kidnapping the child. The confrontation, finally dissolved when Peter arrives, is filmed by a stranger who wants her to post the clearly racist incident on social media. Horrified, Emira, who is a private person, convinces the young man to delete the video, though he insists on sending it to her phone. In time Emily and the videographer become a couple — though with growing complications. That’s the setup — and out of it comes a disturbing but witty tale of oblivious privilege, self-congratulatory racial acceptance and an engrossing plot with surprising twists. Nicole Lewis narrates the book superbly, capturing the personalities of the increasingly complex characters and bringing snap and beat to the banter tossed about by Emira and her girlfriends. (Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 10 hours)