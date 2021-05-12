Following the actual carnage of World War I, the writers of the 1920s and ’30s gazed into the future and saw mainly darkness and dystopia. Some, like Cicely Hamilton in “Theodore Savage” (1922) or P. Anderson Graham in “The Collapse of Homo Sapiens” (1923), imagined Britain’s reversion to primitive hand-to-mouth existence. Owen Gregory’s “Meccania: The Super-State” (1918) depicted a highly controlled, totalitarian society eerily like Nazi Germany. Joseph O’Neill’s “Land Under England” (1935) revealed the existence of a subterranean realm whose robotic inhabitants have willingly surrendered their free will. Most chilling of all, “Swastika Night,” written by Katharine Burdekin under the pen name Murray Constantine, presented a future in which the dead Hitler is worshiped as a god, the Ubermenschen elite is entirely male and generally homosexual, and women are kept in livestock pens for breeding purposes. What’s truly mind-boggling is that Burdekin’s visionary novel was first published in 1937.