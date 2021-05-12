“Highbrow genre fiction” might sound like an oxymoron, a contradiction in terms, but it’s not. Just look at Mike Ashley’s “Yesterday’s Tomorrows: The Story of Classic British Science Fiction in 100 Books” (British Library). Compiled by one of our leading scholars of “fantastika,” this sturdy paperback provides introductions to dozens of tantalizing works of arresting, stylishly written speculation.
In the United States, science fiction has largely flourished because, generation after generation, its fans dreamt of becoming pros and being published in Astounding, Galaxy or the Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction. In Britain, by contrast, writers of all sorts occasionally dabbled in “scientific romance.” Some notable examples include Rudyard Kipling (“With the Night Mail”), H. Rider Haggard (“When the World Shook”), E.M. Forster (“The Machine Stops”), G.K. Chesterton (“The Napoleon of Notting Hill”), Aldous Huxley (“Brave New World”), C.S. Forester (“The Peacemaker”) and Naomi Mitchison (“Memoirs of a Spacewoman”). British sf particularly favored political and sociological themes, often reacting to contemporary events or social conditions, then extrapolating what might happen “if this goes on.”
The “this,” of course, could be anything. Before 1914, numerous authors called attention to England’s lack of military preparedness by picturing its green and pleasant lands invaded by Germany, France or Mars. Some key books of this subgenre include George Chesney’s “The Battle of Dorking” (1871), William Le Queux’s “The Invasion of 1910” (1906), Saki’s “When William Came” (1913) and even P.G. Wodehouse’s parody “The Swoop” (1909), in which a Boy Scout named Clarence saves the day.
Following the actual carnage of World War I, the writers of the 1920s and ’30s gazed into the future and saw mainly darkness and dystopia. Some, like Cicely Hamilton in “Theodore Savage” (1922) or P. Anderson Graham in “The Collapse of Homo Sapiens” (1923), imagined Britain’s reversion to primitive hand-to-mouth existence. Owen Gregory’s “Meccania: The Super-State” (1918) depicted a highly controlled, totalitarian society eerily like Nazi Germany. Joseph O’Neill’s “Land Under England” (1935) revealed the existence of a subterranean realm whose robotic inhabitants have willingly surrendered their free will. Most chilling of all, “Swastika Night,” written by Katharine Burdekin under the pen name Murray Constantine, presented a future in which the dead Hitler is worshiped as a god, the Ubermenschen elite is entirely male and generally homosexual, and women are kept in livestock pens for breeding purposes. What’s truly mind-boggling is that Burdekin’s visionary novel was first published in 1937.
Even though early science fiction was largely dominated by male authors, women like Burdekin produced some of its most disturbing and original work. For instance, in Charlotte Haldane’s grim “Man’s World” (1926), religion has been outlawed and belief in eugenics has led to the eradication of the dark-skinned races. In Susan Ertz’s “Woman Alive” (1935) chemical warfare kills off all of Earth’s women — except one. Strongly independent, Stella resolutely works to achieve her own ends rather than those of the exploitative men who regard her as a priceless sexual commodity.
One of the key works discussed by Ashley, Edward Shanks’s “The People of the Ruins” (1920), also features in Mark Valentine’s new essay collection, “Sphinxes & Obelisks” (Tartarus Press). Typically, Valentine — an exceptionally genial excavator of half-forgotten and eccentric books — looks at more than Shanks’s account of humanity’s reversion to Neolithic barbarism. He also surveys the writer’s poetry, nonfiction and other novels, including “The Dark Green Circle,” which is set in a spooky village near an ancient monolith. The mention of an all-stops-out John Buchanesque climax — I’m very fond of Buchan’s thrillers — led me to search for a copy, but, alas, the book is somewhat scarce and pricey.
Fortunately, that’s not always the case. Three of Valentine’s essays originally served as introductions to inexpensive reprints of Riccardo Stephens’s “The Mummy,” E. Temple Thurston’s “Man in a Black Hat” (about a malevolent magician’s search for immortality) and Guy Boothby’s uncanny “Dr. Nikola, Master Criminal.” Other pieces reflect on Cynthia Asquith’s celebrated 1926 anthology “The Ghost Book,” William Hope Hodgson’s tales of roguish Captain Gault and fin-de-siecle theorizing that the ancient Phoenicians sailed to Cornwall.
Almost always, Valentine gravitates to works touched with magic. “Brushed by Moth Wings” looks at the career of Francis Bourdillon, the most minor of poets but immortal because of a single line, “The Night has a thousand eyes.” Valentine sums up “The Desperate Art” (1955), a Regency-era fantasia by John Rosenberg, with a deliberately rococo stylistic flourish: “It is a book of pale hands, flickering fans, tall candles and cold mirrors, winter sunlight, bare trees, a sickle moon, carriage-rides by night.” Describing Hugh Edwards’s slightly racy “All Night at Mr. Stanyhurst’s” (1933) he points out that Ian Fleming counted the novel an “essential item” for his Desert Island library. Not least, “The Road to Caermaen: Arthur Machen in the 1980s” recounts Valentine’s happy discovery of that mystical Welsh writer and the friendships it led to.
As some readers know, several of those friends turned out to be essayists comparable to Valentine himself. After you enjoy “Sphinxes and Obelisks,” I recommend seeking out the late Roger Dobson’s “The Library of the Lost,” R.B. Russell’s “Past Lives of Old Books,” John Howard’s “Touchstones” and Joel Lane’s “This Spectacular Darkness.”
Michael Dirda reviews books for Style every Thursday.
Yesterday’s Tomorrows: The Story of Science Fiction in 100 Books
By Mike Ashley
British Library. 320 pp. Paperback, $24.95
Sphinxes and Obelisks
By Mark Valentine
Tartarus. 266 pp. £40.00