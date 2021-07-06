A former National Park ranger who desired to live far from people after a difficult early life, Raven got to know Fox, as she calls him, after he began visiting every afternoon, settling down in the bunchgrass not far from her cabin. His regular visits, she recognizes, are against the natural order of things: Foxes avoid people as a rule. Yet Fox would remain in his spot, even if she sat barely six feet away in a camp chair, a book in her lap. When she starts reading aloud to him, she selects “The Little Prince,” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, in which a fox plays a small but significant role. “It is only with the heart one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye,” the fictional animal tells the prince. Clearly, Raven wonders how Fox will teach the same to her.