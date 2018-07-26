Here We Go Again. Sean Spicer’s memoir, “The Briefing” (Regnery) was released this week to a chorus of witty jibes. It’s a ghastly ritual we all know: Publishing has become the alchemy by which political operatives convert their disgrace into cash. Someday, we’ll have to endure Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s ire in print. But must it always be this way? If White House survivors really need the moola — and who could blame them now that Satan isn’t buying souls anymore? — couldn’t they be persuaded to abuse some other artistic form? Imagine, for instance, an autobiographical dance by Scott Pruitt, something performed, say, with the bodies of dead baby seals. We really don’t need a book by Kellyanne Conway, but how about a play? Come on, Kellyanne, give us the alternative acts.

Tweet Storm. Speaking of ridiculous things we’ll have to witness someday, the folks at “The Daily Show” have been imagining the contents of Donald Trump’s inevitable presidential library for more than a year. And now a book based on the comedy show’s traveling exhibit presents hundreds of the president’s unhinged tweets curated into categories such as “Terrific History,” “The Nicknames” and “Sad! A Retrospective.” Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham provides a brief introduction to “The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” (Spiegel & Grau, July 31). He notes that as president, Trump “has raised narcissism to Homeric heights.” Speaking by phone from New York, Steve Bodow, an executive producer of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” describes Twitter as the perfect medium for Trump. “It demands such a short attention span. It’s free. It’s especially good for stirring up [stuff]. He’s expressed himself more — and more thoroughly — on Twitter than anybody else. He is the Twitter native.” Finally, here is a book that Donald Trump actually wrote himself.

Priceless. Most author readings are free. A few insist you buy a copy of the book and pay a small extra fee. And then there’s Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming eight-city book tour, where tickets run as high as $400. Not bad for a debut author. The Academy Award-winning actress is gearing up to promote “Whiskey in a Teacup” (Touchstone, Sept. 18), a memoir spiced with decorating and cooking advice. “Spreading the gospel of Southern living has become sort of an obsession of mine,” she writes. Among other secrets, she promises to reveal her “fail-proof, only slightly insane hot-roller technique” for styling her hair. Tickets for her Sept. 22 appearance at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., start at $90 for a bar stool on the third floor. The $400 tickets are already sold out, which is killing me. (Those VIPs will get to meet Witherspoon and take home a Draper James tote bag filled with goodies and a signed copy of “Whiskey in a Teacup.”) Though the book won’t be out for two months, Amazon says “Whiskey in a Teacup” is already the No. 1 new release in a subcategory called “Biscuit, Muffin & Scone Baking.” And everybody knows you can’t put a price on a good biscuit.

Known Unknowns. I reviewed a particularly haunting novel this week called “The Incendiaries,” by R.O. Kwon. It’s about love, faith and fanaticism — and the disastrous way those feelings can get entangled. The main characters are Korean, another aspect that makes the story uncannily timely, given President Trump’s negotiations with Kim Jong Un. “I wanted to be especially careful in writing the sections of the novel that are set in North Korea,” Kwon writes via email. “I’d been reading about the regime for personal reasons, because part of my family’s from what’s now North Korea: They fled just before the Korean War started. But so very little information makes it out, and eventually, as my cult leader started taking on a North Korean background, I found I wanted to inhabit that uncertainty and longing. I didn’t want to make any claims to a knowledge I can’t, and don’t, possess. And nowadays, while reading the news, when I come across the declarations this administration makes about North Korea, I feel deeply alarmed. Asserting knowledge one doesn’t have seems so terribly irresponsible.” Kwon will be in Washington on Sept. 14 at Politics and Prose Union Market, 1270 Fifth St. NE.

From Page to Stage. Best-selling novelist Chris Bohjalian opened his first play in New York City last weekend. Part of the Summer Shorts series presented through Sept. 1 at 59E59 Theaters, “Grounded” is a one-act about a flight attendant on her first transatlantic trip. Asked about his transition from page to stage, Bohjalian says, “I knew going in that a play is a very different animal from a novel. What I didn’t know until we went into rehearsal and I watched the director, Alex Dinelaris, work is how much of my script was completely unnecessary: A good actor with a good director can telegraph so much without words.” And there’s an extra bonus: Bohjalian’s daughter, Grace, is in the cast. He sees “Grounded” as a warm-up, of sorts, for his next project: a full-length stage adaptation of his 1997 novel, “Midwives.”

Good Bestseller News. “There There” (Knopf), by Native American author Tommy Orange, passed 50,000 hardback sales this week. That’s a fantastic show of support for a debut novel, particularly one as formally complex and thematically challenging as this one. “There There” is told in short, intense chapters about modern-day Indians leading up to a powwow in Oakland, Calif. (Full review here.) It’s also been longlisted for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize ($10,000).

Ron Charles writes about books for The Washington Post and hosts TotallyHipVideoBookReview.com.