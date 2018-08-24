Critic, Book World

Boo. This week, Stephen King wrote a very brief horror story for just one person:

Impeach. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 23, 2018

Best acceptance speech in the galaxy. N.K. Jemisin’s “The Stone Sky” won the Hugo Award for Best Novel on Aug. 19, and her acceptance speech at WorldCon was full of delight and tenacity. “I look to science fiction and fantasy as the aspirational drive of the zeitgeist,” she said. “We creators are the engineers of possibility. And as this genre finally, however grudgingly, acknowledges that the dreams of the marginalized matter, and that all of us have a future, so will go the world — soon, I hope, very soon.” Jemisin is the first author ever to win the Hugo three times in a row for each of the books in a trilogy (“Broken Earth”). Read Everdeen Mason’s review of “The Stone Sky.”



Author Jason Reynolds (Ben Fractenberg)

The gift of reading. Best-selling YA author Jason Reynolds is spearheading a huge book giveaway this fall for children in low-income communities. The American Booksellers Association, American Express and Simon & Schuster are donating 20,000 copies of Reynolds’s 2016 novel “Ghost” to be distributed by independent bookstores on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24. Reynolds, who lives in D.C., is serving his second year as spokesman for Indies First, a collaboration of indie bookstores across the country. “It has been my experience that independent booksellers act as lighthouses, guiding both children and adults to the shores of refuge or adventure and, most times, both,” Reynolds said via email. “Their spaces facilitate culture, conversation and most importantly, community, and quite frankly it’s incredibly humbling to megaphone my love and admiration for them another year.”



Author Meg Wolitzer (Nina Subin)

A plane to catch. The National Book Festival is just a week away. (Look for our special guide in The Post on Aug. 26.) One of the many highlights for me at the festival will be talking with Meg Wolitzer, author of “The Female Persuasion,” “The Interestings” and “The Wife,” which has just been adapted into a movie starring Glenn Close. Wolitzer tells me that her new Hollywood life has been full of thrills — and a little heartache: “I was all set to fly to L.A. for the premiere of ‘The Wife,’ when my plane was grounded for mechanical failure, and there wasn’t a single seat available on any other plane. The crew was sitting around waiting for word, and I went up to them and asked if they thought we would take off in the near future, because I had something I really didn’t want to miss in L.A., and I told them what it was. Six hours later, we did finally take off, and one of the flight attendants came up to me and said she hoped I made it in time for at least some of the evening. And she said that they had googled my film, and the whole crew had sat watching the trailer together, and it looked great. As it turned out, I missed the red carpet and the movie itself, but I did make it there in time for the party afterward, and I made it a point to have an excellent time.”

Best job in the world. Do you love books? Do you dream of working in paradise? This could be just the gig for you: An island resort in the Maldives is looking for someone to run a bookstore. The Guardian reports that the manager must sign up for at least three months, write an engaging blog and hobnob with A-list celebrities. Philip Blackwell, owner of the resort bookstore, says, “The pay is derisory, but the fringe benefits unparalleled.”



Author William Giraldi (Robert Birnbaum)

Be afraid. This is a big season for William Giraldi, a novelist and critic who sometimes reviews for The Washington Post. His collected essays, “American Audacity” (Liveright), got a very nice review in Some Other East Coast Newspaper, and Netflix just released a trailer for its adaptation of his 2014 novel, “Hold the Dark” (premieres Sept. 28). It looks downright terrifying. But for Giraldi, the terror started earlier, when he worried about what might happen to his novel in the maw of Tinseltown. “A novelist hears about the vanity, narcissism, intransigence and populism of TV and movie folk,” he told me. “Novelists look upon TV and movie folk the way paupers look upon popes. The hierarchy is screamingly clear: They get all the cash and cultural relevance, and we get the inverse of those things. Among the whole bustling panoply of individuals involved in turning a novel into a film, the novelist slouches just below the caterer. But not long into the experience, odd things began happening. The producers wrote to me with the kindest updates on the film’s progress. The screenwriter, Macon Blair, sent me the most astute, reverential and intelligent notes about his ideas for the screenplay. He was authentically interested in my views of his strategy and wanted my input and advice, though I know exactly zilch about film. He was also sincere about his and director Jeremy Saulnier’s intention to alter almost nothing in my novel, about an Alaskan village in which people believe wolves are nabbing children. The only altering that happened were those transitions and lines that were pivotal to the medium. This, I’m told, is a rarity to be grateful for.”

Netflix

Go west! While President Trump keeps edging closer to a trade war with China, San Francisco-based publisher Chronicle announced plans to sell children’s books in the world’s largest country. A new imprint called Chronicle Bridge will begin with such American bestsellers as “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” and “Steam Train, Dream Train.” Chronicle Books President Tyrrell Mahoney says she’s looking for books that have “universally appealing subject matter.” But it turns out that translation is complicated even with the simplest books. Mahoney notes that the picture book “Duck! Rabbit!” required careful reconsideration. “Throughout the narrative, two voices debate whether the illustrated character repeated on each spread depicts a duck or a rabbit. The first Chinese version sounded more like an argument or dispute rather than a silly, playful back-and-forth.” Ultimately, a new translator was brought in to make sure the humor wasn’t lost in translation. (By the way, in China a duck goes guā guā.)

R.I.P. Vladimir Voinovich. I never met the great Russian satirist Vladimir Voinovich, but I’ve always suspected he got me a job at The Washington Post. When I applied here back in 2004, I’d just reviewed his marvelous novel “Monumental Propaganda” about an unrepentant Stalinist who drags a discarded statue of Stalin into her little apartment. Two of the people who interviewed me at The Post, Robert Kaiser and Marie Arana, were big fans of Voinovich, and I think my review made me seem a lot more sophisticated than I actually was (or am). Voinovich died on July 27. Cathy Young recently published a great essay about him in the Weekly Standard.

Pleased to see my recent book Natural Causes quoted in an op-ed in the NYT today. Not so pleased to see myself identified as “Mrs. Ehrenreich.” I never was and never will be “Mrs.” — Barbara Ehrenreich (@B_Ehrenreich) August 19, 2018

Bestseller irony. By raging against “Unhinged,” President Trump helped make Omarosa Manigault Newman’s extremely critical book a bestseller. It debuts this week on The Washington Post nonfiction list at No. 2.

