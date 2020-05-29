But this, we learn in his memoir “Hollywood Park,” was far from the full story of his predicament. In his frank and poignant first book, Jollett tries to capture the path to discovering the forces that shaped him. He writes from the perspective of a child and adolescent who slowly grows aware of his circumstances. Jollett has an innate sensitivity and eye for detail. You sense that any novel he’d write would be a good one, a Denis Johnson-esque tale rife with drifters and drugs and couples hitting the skids.

Before he was a writer or a musician, Jollett was a child who had escaped a cult. Until he was 4, he lived with his older brother, Tony, in a Northern California children’s camp run by Synanon, an addiction-recovery group that by the late ’70s had curdled into insularity and violence. (“Our religious posture is: Don’t mess with us,” its founder once said. “You can get killed dead, literally dead.”) Children were raised communally in what he was told was a school but was in essence an orphanage. Jollett was made to understand that his parents weren’t parents: When his mother makes a rare visit, he’s told, “She would’ve been your parent if you weren’t a child of the universe.”

Making it out of Synanon and moving to Oregon didn’t mean escaping drugs and violence. Jollett’s mother traded in one boyfriend, an addict, for an abusive taskmaster. The Jolletts survived by killing rabbits for food; one stomach-churning section of the book chronicles the family’s week-long ordeal with a batch of rabbit stew. Dad drifts in and out, visiting from L.A., promising to take his son to visit Hollywood Park, a now-defunct racetrack that serves as a symbol for parental connection and hope against the odds. “Favorites usually lose” is the brand of fatherly advice Jollett grew up with.

Otherwise, sitting in on recovery meetings qualified as entertainment. “The alcoholics are better storytellers than the women in Al-Anon, which is mostly for wives,” he writes. “It’s all fights in the street, calling Child Protective Services, divorces, phone calls from bars on birthdays, all the ways a man can mess up.”

Jollett’s strategy of writing about his life from the perspective of the child experiencing it has its flaws in the early going. Evoking his kindergartner confusion with terms like “sub-peena,” “vast-ectomies,” and mom’s “deep-russian” reads as if he’s ceded narration duties to a Speak & Spell. As he gets older he sometimes works himself up into the kind of rhetorical lather best suited for teenage diaries. Airborne Toxic Event songs aren’t verse-chorus-verse so much as verse-verse-increasingly-anguished-verse, and Jollett can get equally overdramatic on the page: “There is only this frozen ground, this river of black water, this well, this blankness, these ghosts, nothing to do but forget about shelter and become the storm.”

But you never doubt that Jollett knows what he’s doing, which is to inhabit the brokenness of a child who lacked a normal upbringing and only slowly discovered what “normal” might be. He takes his time, but he’s never boring; it’s a curious but pleasant surprise to notice that by the halfway point of this nearly 400-page book he hasn’t even hit puberty yet. The second half of “Hollywood Park” chronicles Jollett’s slow climb to emotional stability, thanks to time spent living with his father, dodging his mother’s boyfriends, and music. Discovering the Cure, he recognizes that “it feels good to feel bad,” and by the time he heads to Stanford, he’s launching his songwriting career while facing his abandonment issues head-on.

Jollett has a literary bent: The Airborne Toxic Event takes its name from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, “White Noise,” and “Hollywood Park” contains epigraphs from Toni Morrison, Fyodor Dostoyevsky and John Steinbeck. But beyond mere quotation, he recognizes literature as what the critic Kenneth Burke called equipment for living. In high school, he finds himself in a line from “The Scarlet Letter”: “No man, for any considerable period, can wear one face to himself, and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true.” As Jollett begins to write about his childhood in both songs and college papers, he comes closer to recognizing just how much he’s been split in two.

In time, Jollett finds that music provides a healthier opportunity to create a second self. Before he got his band off the ground, he worked as a music journalist, cadging interviews with heroes like David Bowie and the Cure’s Robert Smith, hoping they’ll provide meaningful songwriting advice. They don’t give him much to work with (“Write about the contradiction,” “Why be normal?”), but Jollett accepts those statements as if delivered via stone tablet.

The climax of the book isn’t musical success. Jollett’s band is bigger than a cult act, but he’s no superstar. (The memoir has a companion album, also titled “Hollywood Park.”) Jollett’s epiphany is that he can reconcile his broken self with his artistic one, and in the process become a better brother, son and parent. “Take your pain and make it useful,” he commands himself. Jollett doesn’t miss his childhood — nobody would regret escaping what he has — but he writes with an understandable affection for the kid who made him who he was.

Mark Athitakis is a critic in Phoenix and author of “The New Midwest.”

HOLLYWOOD PARK: A Memoir

By Mikel Jollett

