The case is part of what inspired Roach — a science writer whose previous books include “Stiff” and “Grunt” — to explore the conflict between humans and animals, and what happens when hungry bears or big cats commit murder, are caught breaking and entering, vandalize someone’s home or simply jaywalk.
“It cemented my fascination,” Roach says of the caterpillar litigation. “When people and animals get up in each other’s world, what’s the best thing to do about it? How can science help?”
In “Fuzz,” Roach provides dispatches from such spots as India, the Vatican and Colorado, as she tags along with animal-attack investigators, specialists in human-elephant conflicts, and managers of bears. It’s an engrossing look at how humans and wildlife coexist, and how we could perhaps do so more humanely. “Fuzz” is classic Roach: always witty, and so packed with facts you wonder how she contains them all in her head. Yet the book reads like fiction and is ultra-accessible.
During a phone interview, Roach described the time she was mugged by a macaque and what it’s like to investigate animal incidents. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: Did you have any exciting encounters with the animals you were writing about?
A: I was always praying that there would be that encounter. In the case of the leopards, we were within — according to the radio transceiver — 150 yards. It was close, but we didn’t see them.
In Aspen, Colo., which is black bear country, I went out at 3 a.m. with one of the wildlife conflict researchers. As usual I was hoping we would have some kind of encounter, but thinking, what are the odds?
There’s an alley behind a lot of the restaurants in Aspen where all the dumpsters are, and if you want to see a bear, you go out at 3 in the morning and often they’re there. And sure enough, we saw this white garbage bag, kind of split open — it was the scene of the crime. There was no bear around, but we pulled over and waited. Within about 5 minutes, the bear came back, and I was like, “Oh, my God!” Not scared, but excited.
Q: Were there any moments when you actually did get scared?
A: Once, we were in the Middle Himalaya in India, where there’s a problem with leopard attacks on people — sadly, often children — and they tend to happen around dusk. Like an idiot, I said I was going to go for a walk. I asked the researcher’s wife, who was also a researcher, if she wanted to come with me. And she goes, “No, are you okay alone?” I’m like, “Oh yeah.” (No, I’m not.) But I did go for a walk. It’s getting dark, and it’s a paved road, but there’s nothing around. And I was like, this is really stupid of me, because the attacks are surprisingly common.
Q: Looking back, what stands out to you the most about the elephants in India?
A: I was surprised by the number of incidents where somebody is injured with elephants. I don’t like to use the word attack, because attack suggests the animal initiated it. They’re often defensive because what happens in India is there are herds of elephants moving through the landscape, and sometimes they get stuck in places where there’s not enough food for them. They go into agricultural plots and villages — and even if they don’t eat anything, a herd of elephants just walking through, like, “hello,” can wipe out a season of work and the workers’ livelihood. So this happens at night, and the people will come running, trying to scare the animals away. The elephants panic, they disperse, they break up and people get trampled. There are 500 deaths a year in India from elephants.
Q: What was the highlight of your time reporting on monkeys?
A: I was actually mugged by a macaque. I was asking for it. In the hills around Bundi, there are a lot of monkeys — you can see them up on the ridge where there’s fortresses, and I was like, “I’m going to go up there.” And I’m carrying a bag of bananas, just curious to see what would happen. Monkeys are an interesting case because they get into a lot of mischief: They steal food, but they’ve also figured out that if they take somebody’s sunglasses or their cellphone, the person will offer food to get the phone back. So they do a kind of kidnapping. They’re very smart. They’re often working in groups, like the monkeys that mugged me — one of them came out onto the trail, and I was like, “Oh, here we go.” Meanwhile, the monkey’s partner runs out from behind me and grabs the bag.
Q: I didn’t realize, before reading your book, that there were forensic investigators for animal incidents. What does it take for someone to excel in such a role?
A: What’s really heartbreaking about that job is they’re people who, for the most part, got into this field because they love the outdoors, and they love animals and want to work with animals. But very often they’re the ones called to break up conflicts. They’re the ones who have to destroy the animal. They get a lot of abuse for that; people target them, and they get death threats. The people I met were lovely, intelligent, caring people whose jobs entailed really difficult things.
Q: One of the things I love most about your books is learning new words. What were some of the words or phrases that were new to you that you most enjoyed?
A: Frass was a good one. I knew that one before — insect excreta. I liked “flight initiation distance,” which I kept calling FID. That’s the distance at which, if you’re walking down the street, and there’s a pigeon, how close can you get before that pigeon takes off? And kronism: the eating of one’s own offspring. There’s a need for that word.
