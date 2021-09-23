A: I was actually mugged by a macaque. I was asking for it. In the hills around Bundi, there are a lot of monkeys — you can see them up on the ridge where there’s fortresses, and I was like, “I’m going to go up there.” And I’m carrying a bag of bananas, just curious to see what would happen. Monkeys are an interesting case because they get into a lot of mischief: They steal food, but they’ve also figured out that if they take somebody’s sunglasses or their cellphone, the person will offer food to get the phone back. So they do a kind of kidnapping. They’re very smart. They’re often working in groups, like the monkeys that mugged me — one of them came out onto the trail, and I was like, “Oh, here we go.” Meanwhile, the monkey’s partner runs out from behind me and grabs the bag.