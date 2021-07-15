Just as he did on the occasion of his father’s death, Rodrigo avoids connections between García Márquez and the characters in his father’s complex, endlessly analyzed works. Instead, he has written an intimate and surprisingly relatable chronicle of grief and acceptance, albeit one that also offers a glimpse into one of the most famous literary figures of all time. Though the book is hardly a tell-all, it does offer some intriguing tidbits. For example, Rodrigo reveals that García Márquez did not like to keep early drafts of his books, so when Rodrigo and his brother, Gonzalo, were young, García Márquez asked them to “sit on the floor of his study and help him rip up entire versions” of his work and discard them — “an unhappy image, I am sure, of students of his process.”