Take, for example, a potent essay about her iconic role as Isis, a call-it-how-you-see-it cheerleader in the 2000 film “Bring It On.” Union doesn’t celebrate the memorable character — she exposes her flaws. “She didn’t go far enough,” Union says of Isis, who stood up to the rich White girls who stole her Black team’s cheers (today we’d call that cultural appropriation). In words addressed to her on-screen persona, she writes: “I failed you and myself. . . . I wish I had just given you the space to be a Black girl who is exceptional without making any kind of compromise. Because that’s who I want to be now. That’s what I am chasing, so much later in life than you: to be exceptional by my own standards. Unapologetically me.”