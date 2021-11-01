Such a tone may at first sound wildly unfitting for a novel set against the coronavirus pandemic. Yet in his latest novel, “Our Country Friends,” Shteyngart convincingly demonstrates that large doses of caustic irony mixed with poignancy and melancholy may be the most effective tonic for coping with the lunatic mood swings so many of us have experienced since the virus first appeared.
The novel opens in March 2020 with the precipitous arrival in the bucolic Hudson Valley of a group of middle-aged friends who have fled Manhattan to escape covid’s bleak, menacing hold on the city. Their otherwise unformed plan is to shelter together at the rustic country house of their mutual friend, the intermittently successful and now nearly broke Russian-Jewish immigrant writer Alexander (Sasha) Senderovsky. The gregarious, neurotic Sasha has done the inviting, but the bulk of the housekeeping duties will fall on his not always forbearing wife, Masha. A psychiatrist, she herself is in need of healing, as she becomes ever more obsessive, worrying about their troubled 8-year-old daughter, Natasha, who suffers from a range of developmental and emotional issues.
Sasha’s cavalier attitude toward — well, just about everything — but in particular to Masha’s insistence on strict covid safety rules adds even more stress. “People of his class were both too rich and too poor to divorce,” he muses after she pushes him away in bed. “Some had even given up on fighting just as a precaution.”
And of course, their guests arrive bearing their own unsettled psyches and out-of-balance egos. The combustible group includes Sasha’s two closest buddies from high school, both of whom grew up, like him, in immigrant families. Beyond that similarity, however, the volatile Karen Cho and the romantically moody Vinod Mehta seem as incompatible with each other as with their own tortured souls. Will Karen at last allow herself to accept Vinod’s long-simmering love for her? And how will Sasha explain his way out of Karen’s discovery that he sabotaged Vinod’s writing career?
Meanwhile, Dee Cameron (hmm, her name sure sounds like Bocaccio’s masterwork, “The Decameron,” in which a group of friends decamp to the country outside plague-stricken 14th century Florence), a glamorous up-and-coming author who was once Sasha’s student, glories in capturing the romantic attention of two men: Karen’s wealthy cousin, the suave businessman Ed Kim, and the charismatic movie star simply referred to as “the Actor.” Who will end up with whom?
And there is one more would-be visitor on the guest list they fear will intrude: the coronavirus itself.
Throughout, Shteyngart emphasizes that, immigrants or not, each one of his characters has been displaced, not just from their coddled cosmopolitan settings, but from the assumption of safety. Made vulnerable by covid in a way they have not experienced before, Sasha’s always talkative guests struggle with a predicament they prefer not to verbalize: that no amount of wealth or talent or intellectual smarts can save anyone from disease or death. And so they push against their pandemic-induced emotional free fall in the only way they know: by freaking out and acting out at the slightest provocation.
They may not be able to laugh at themselves, but we can. Shteyngart wields his satiric bite to good effect depicting how shocked — shocked! — they are to encounter such mortifying rural indignities as spotty WiFi service and inadequate plumbing. He also brings his characters’ haplessness to the fore by portraying them as not-so-happy campers lost in a confusing grown-up world. It is in this vein that he captures them at their initial outdoor dinner, sheepishly bundled up against elements both known and unknown, and warily taking their seats “at a healthy remove from one another, as if they were organized criminals or dignitaries at the League of Nations.”
It is also at that first dinner that the group’s interpersonal shenanigans heat up, when Karen demonstrates Tröö Emotions, the gimmicky smartphone app that has minted her a fortune. It purports to detect the presence, or absence, of authentic love between a couple via a secret proprietary algorithm’s analysis of a single snapshot. The Actor laughs as Karen snaps him smiling at Dee, but — poof! — as if caught in a magic spell, he finds himself ecstatically smitten after viewing the photo. Soon, the Actor’s fling with Dee explodes into a major social media event — and just as quickly falls aground in a Twitter-driven hate campaign that ridicules the lovers as “the First Couple of Quarantine.”
Shteyngart deftly pivots from this hilarious, tragicomic parody to a mood closer to the wistful, elegiac tones of his beloved Russian master, Chekhov. Astute readers will also realize that in keeping with Chekhov’s principle that a gun placed on the stage must go off before the curtain falls, the coronavirus, too, will inevitably find a target.
By novel’s end, Shteyngart’s flawed characters have absorbed lessons in humility, compassion and grief. And even though Shteyngart leaves too many loose ends curiously unexplained, his darkly brilliant comedy of love and folly gives us the absurd leavening we need to keep on laughing, and living, in covid’s all too tragic wake.
Diane Cole is the author of the memoir “After Great Pain: A New Life Emerges.”
Our Country Friends
By Gary Shteyngart
Random House. 317 pages. $28.