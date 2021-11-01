The novel opens in March 2020 with the precipitous arrival in the bucolic Hudson Valley of a group of middle-aged friends who have fled Manhattan to escape covid’s bleak, menacing hold on the city. Their otherwise unformed plan is to shelter together at the rustic country house of their mutual friend, the intermittently successful and now nearly broke Russian-Jewish immigrant writer Alexander (Sasha) Senderovsky. The gregarious, neurotic Sasha has done the inviting, but the bulk of the housekeeping duties will fall on his not always forbearing wife, Masha. A psychiatrist, she herself is in need of healing, as she becomes ever more obsessive, worrying about their troubled 8-year-old daughter, Natasha, who suffers from a range of developmental and emotional issues.