It may help to know that Yan’s novel has a few years on it: It was first published in China in 2004. It also may help to know that her chief interests as a writer have more to do with her home country’s past than contemporary online mores. She wrote the screenplay for “Xiu Xiu: The Sent-Down Girl,” set during the Cultural Revolution, and the source novella for “The Flowers of War,” a 2011 film starring Christian Bale about the Rape of Nanking. To the extent “The Secret Talker” redeems itself, it’s on that turf.