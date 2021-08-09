Basketball enters his sightline late and by chance, and Giannis is no prodigy. He’s skinny from a lack of nutrition, and his technique on the court is raw. As he improves, he attracts attention from NBA scouts. The Bucks take him 15th overall in the 2013 draft as something of a Powerball ticket: It is unlikely that the 18-year-old will pan out, but if he does — well, we’re seeing that best-case scenario, with him soaring up historians’ lists of all-time greatest players.