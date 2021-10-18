Why is it, though, that fantasies about the afterlife so often mix pathos and humor? Take Malzberg’s four stories set in “Writer’s heaven.” As narrated by Damon Runyon in his signature “Guys and Dolls” style, they describe the tiffs and rivalries among the habitués of a celestial saloon. Big Ernie (Hemingway) — insecurely obsessed with the literary pecking order — breaks down before the disdain of the Royal Russian (Nabokov); Ring Lardner wanders over from the brothel next door in need of a drink; Dashiell Hammett glories in never having to write again; and Carson McCullers and Flannery O’Connor bicker about their reputations. The stories are funny and bitter: “We are all what we once were here in writer’s heaven except that we are more of the same.”