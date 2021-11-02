To this day, no one fully understands how one man, albeit a genius, was able to write so much and so well during the next two decades, but then, as Tomalin says, “Taking on too much was the way Wells lived his life.” This is the period of the major scientific romances, including “The War of the Worlds,” but also of the semi-realist masterpiece, “Tono-Bungay,” the seriocomic romp, “The History of Mr. Polly,” and a score of brilliant short stories, including “The Country of the Blind” and “The Door in the Wall.” During these same years, Wells also turned out casual essays (“On the Art of Staying at the Seaside”), speculations about the future (published in 1902 as “Anticipations”), and even a stunning political pamphlet for the socialist Fabian Society: In “The Misery of Boots,” he uses the cheap, ill-fitting footwear of the poor to underscore the injustices of the class system. Throughout these same years, Wells corresponded with Henry James and Joseph Conrad (who dedicated “The Secret Agent” to him), helped care for the dying novelists Stephen Crane and George Gissing, and made an enduring friend of the comparably versatile Arnold Bennett.