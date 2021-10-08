But we’ve got no time to figure that out! The stakes couldn’t be higher in “State of Terror.” Dr. Shah, who sounds like a villain expelled from a Bond movie for being too unrealistic, has been taunting Ellen Adams for years. Now he’s plotting to explode nuclear bombs on U.S. soil. As the new secretary of state, Ellen must figure out who built those bombs and where they’ll be detonated, but the intelligence community is in shambles. “Four years of hiring, of promoting, of rewarding people who’d say and do anything to prop up a deranged President has left us vulnerable,” Ellen explains. “The former administration screwed up everything it touched.”