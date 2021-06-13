Ten historical romances later, including the newly arrived “An Earl, The Girl, and A Toddler,” with its Bridgerton-esque author’s note, complete with facts about powerful Black men who were championed by the Prince Regent (Queen Charlotte’s son), I find the reception of my novels very different, the meet-and-greets via Zoom easier. Questions are less about fantasy and more about what techniques I used to amass my research. I want to believe the historical accuracy cudgel has been ripped apart, never to be felt again. I talked to some of my friends, fellow historical writers, to hear their thoughts.