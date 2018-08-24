10-10:50: Spywork and John le Carré. Author, journalist and Guggenheim Fellow Kai Bird co-wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” which also won the National Book Critics Circle Award. Among his other titles is “The Good Spy: The Life and Death of Robert Ames.” David Ignatius is a columnist for The Washington Post who writes about global politics, economics and international affairs. He has also served as executive editor of the International Herald Tribune. He is the author of 10 novels, including “Body of Lies,” which was made into a movie. His last novel, “The Quantum Spy,” is about the race between the United States and China to build a quantum computer. Joseph Kanon, best-known for his spy novels, was editor in chief, CEO and president of Houghton Mifflin and E.P. Dutton publishers. His “Los Alamos” received the Edgar Award for best first novel. He has since written “The Prodigal Spy,” “The Good German” (made into a film starring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett), “Istanbul Passage” and others. His newest book is “Defectors.” Adam Sisman won the National Book Critics Circle Award for “Boswell’s Presumptuous Task,” about the writer behind Samuel Johnson’s acclaimed biography. His “John le Carré: The Biography” was shortlisted for the International PEN Prize. Signing 1-2.

11-11:45: Stuart Eizenstat is a diplomat and lawyer who served as the U.S. ambassador to the European Union between 1993 and 1996 and deputy secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001. His new book is “President Carter: The White House Years.” Signing 12:30-1:30.

12-12:45: “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade has written numerous books about history, including “George Washington’s Secret Six” and “Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates.” His newest work, “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny,” was written with Don Yaeger. Signing 1:30-2:30.

1-1:45: Founders and their Slaves. Black studies and history professor Erica Armstrong Dunbar has received Ford and Mellon fellowships and is an Organization of American Historians Distinguished Lecturer. Her most recent book, a National Book Award finalist, is “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge.” Catherine Kerrison teaches courses in colonial and revolutionary America and women’s and gender history. Her book “Claiming the Pen: Women and Intellectual Life in the Early American South” won the Outstanding Book Prize from the History of Education Society. She recently released “Jefferson’s Daughters: Three Sisters, White and Black, in a Young America.” Signing 2:30-3:30.



The author Ron Chernow (Beowulf Sheehan)

2-2:45: Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner Ron Chernow is the author of “The House of Morgan,” “Washington: A Life” and “Alexander Hamilton” — the inspiration for the megahit Broadway musical. His most recent book is “Grant,” a biography of the 18th president. Signing 3:30-4:30.

3-3:45: Lawrence Jackson’s “Chester B. Himes: A Biography” was a finalist for the NAACP Image Award and an Edgar Award. Jackson has written numerous books that explore African American narratives: “My Father’s Name: A Black Virginia Family after the Civil War,” “The Indignant Generation: A Narrative History of African American Writers and Critics, 1934-1960” and “Ralph Ellison: Emergence of Genius.” Jackson’s forthcoming book, “Christmas in Baltimore,” is a collection of essays. Signing 4:30-5:30.

4-4:45: Patricia O’Toole is the author of five books, including her newest, “The Moralist: Woodrow Wilson and the World He Made.” Her book “The Five of Hearts: An Intimate Portrait of Henry Adams and His Friends, 1880-1918” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. Signing 5:30-6:30.

4:55-5:40: Steve Coll, dean of the Columbia Journalism School, has been a staff writer for the New Yorker and a foreign correspondent and editor for The Washington Post. While at The Post, he won a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting. He also won a Pulitzer for the book “Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden, from the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001.” His latest book is “Directorate S: The CIA and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan.” Signing 6:30-7:30.

5:50-6:35: Lawrence Wrightis a staff writer for the New Yorker and the author of numerous books of nonfiction, including “The Looming Tower,” which won a Pulitzer Prize, and was adapted for television. He has also written a novel, plays and screenplays. Wright’s newest book is “God Save Texas: A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State.” Signing 4-5.