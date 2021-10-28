We first meet Olmsted in California, November 1865. He has taken leave from the Civil War and Central Park and accepted a position managing, of all things, mines in the Sierras. Gov. Frederick Low seats him on the commission overseeing the Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove of sequoias that the feds have recently ceded to the state. (The term park was not invoked at this point; and even if it had been, Yosemite was not a national park until 1890.) Olmsted takes it upon himself to draft guidelines for curation of the virgin valley. Public pursuit of happiness, he proposes, ought to include access to nature and the salubrity derived therefrom. This was Olmsted’s (and partner Calvert Vaux’s) aim with Central Park, but by necessity its paths and ponds and meadows, however Arcadian in effect, were architected. For Yosemite, Olmsted favors (in Drabelle’s words) a “hands-off approach.”