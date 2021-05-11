Leitch draws his cast beautifully. Travis is as clueless as Travis in the film “Clueless,” big-hearted and bumbling and girl-gaga, darting back and forth “like a goldfish with a head injury.” The proficient Marjani intuits Daniel’s needs better than he does himself, a trait common to nurses of SMA patients: “She always pushes me a little faster on Sundays, . . . putting me in clean underwear and whatever clothes she can find that will still hang on me, shoving eggs in my mouth, . . . hauling me back into the same chair she just found me in.” And Daniel is a cheeky sleuth, twisting the soft bigotry of low expectations to his advantage, astute about how the rest of world views his cohort: “We’re their props. And there isn’t much I hate more than being used as a prop.”