Not merely a writer, though, Wilde was also a celebrity, notorious for his outrageous after-dinner epigrams and paradoxes, such as these quips from his unsettling comedy, “Lady Windermere’s Fan”: “I can resist everything except temptation”; “In this world there are only two tragedies: One is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it.” The 20-something Wilde had earlier perfected the delivery of his pronouncements — the slow enunciation, the casual hand gesture — while lecturing on aestheticism and home decoration in America. There, too, he was kissed by Walt Whitman, attended a voodoo ceremony in New Orleans, got drunk with miners in Leadville, Colo., and gazed at Niagara Falls: “Every American bride is taken there, and the sight of the stupendous waterfall must be one of the earliest, if not the keenest, disappointments in American married life.”