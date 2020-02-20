McMaster clashed with Trump on policy toward Russia, Iran and elsewhere before being forced out in March 2018. He was replaced by John Bolton, who also fought with Trump before departing last September. Bolton’s memoir, “What Happened In the Room,” is expected next month.
McMaster has written a previous book, the acclaimed “Dereliction of Duty,” which sharply criticized the political leadership during the Vietnam War.
