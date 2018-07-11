FILE - This Jan. 25, 2018 file photo shows then National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster during a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. HarperCollins Publishers said, Wednesday, July 11, that McMaster’s upcoming book, “Battlegrounds,” is scheduled for release in 2020. The book will cover his 34-year military career and his year as national security adviser under President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci, File/Associated Press)

H.R. McMaster, the lieutenant general who endured a troubled year as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, has a book deal.

HarperCollins Publishers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that McMaster’s “Battlegrounds” is scheduled for 2020. The book will cover his 34-year military career and his time in the Trump administration. Trump repeatedly clashed with McMaster and in March announced that he was replacing him with John Bolton. McMaster had been appointed national security adviser in February 2017 after Michael Flynn was forced out over his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the book, an election-year release which likely will offer a much tougher portrait of the president than upcoming memoirs by former administration officials Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci, both of whom have spoken warmly of Trump.

McMaster, who has since retired from the military, is planning to write about the “gravest geopolitical challenges” of our time. He said in a statement issued through his publisher that he was “looking forward to researching and writing about the greatest challenges to the free world and how we can work together with like-minded nations to seize opportunities, defeat threats to security, and preserve our way of life.”

McMaster is also known as the author of “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, The Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies that Led to Vietnam,” an acclaimed work published by HarperCollins in 1997.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.