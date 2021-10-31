Over the course of this propulsive narrative (the prose is crisp, though never remarkable, like far too many political memoirs), Abedin humbly recalls details of a life that is also charmed. Ineffably beautiful, she gets mistaken for Amal Clooney. Her looks and unshakable competence, even under crushing stress, granted her a passport to places other ambitious, talented government employees rarely travel. Oscar de le Renta insists on designing Abedin’s wedding gown. She is regularly photographed in Vogue. Anna Wintour takes Abedin under her stylish wing. Much of the book, Abedin notes in the acknowledgments, was written in a cottage on Wintour’s Long Island property. The longtime government servant is welcome on the Met Gala’s red carpet with celebrities. In a Cinderella moment, a wealthy Clinton donor loans her an Armani frock to attend Trump’s third wedding. With a rare twist of the pen, Abedin observes of the Mar-a-Lago nuptials, “I felt like I was at an Arab wedding back home.”