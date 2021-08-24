During my July break I certainly didn’t attempt any reading quite that formidable. Instead I settled down with Arthur B. Reeve’s “The Silent Bullet,” a gathering of the early cases of scientific detective Craig Kennedy, once dubbed the American Sherlock Holmes. It’s just one rediscovery in the Library of Congress’s Crime Classics, an excellent series overseen by the redoubtable Leslie S. Klinger. I then went on to Joseph Conrad’s sardonic novel of pretense and betrayal, “The Secret Agent,” E.F. Benson’s engagingly written, but obvious whodunit, “The Blotting Book,” and, not least, Lord Dunsany’s novel about the twilight of wizardry, “The Charwoman’s Shadow.” Might its coda — a highly orchestrated dying fall — have influenced the similarly elegiac close of “Little, Big,” John Crowley’s modern fantasy classic? I also enjoyed a fair amount of history-focused nonfiction, starting with Richard Altick’s witty survey of 19th-century murder, “Victorian Studies in Scarlet,” followed by several document-based accounts of Jack the Ripper. For relief from all that blood and violence, I turned to Peter Keating’s enthralling “The Haunted Study: A Social History of the English Novel, 1875-1914.”