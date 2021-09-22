“The Dark Remains” is set in Glasgow, Scotland, in the fall of 1972. (References to topical events such as the U.S. presidential election sporadically pop up on the margins of the story.) Laidlaw has been newly assigned to the Glasgow Crime Squad. He’s young, but has already established a reputation for having “a sixth sense for what’s happening on the streets.” That gift will come in handy given the turmoil that’s about to erupt among rival organized crime syndicates in Glasgow after the disappearance of a crooked lawyer named Bobby Carter, the “right-hand man” of gang boss Cam Colvin. Colvin’s ease with brutality is efficiently established in two sentences: “Colvin’s was a name to instill fear, a reputation stretching back to teenage years when he had strode into a surgery demanding to see the doctor. Asked what the problem was, he had said nothing, instead turning round to show the receptionist the blade jutting out from between his shoulders.”