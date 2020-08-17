Whether it’s the friends you made after realizing you’d all been catfished by the same no-good scrub, or the cousins who always have your back — the best female friendships in fiction (and life) are the ones forged in fire. And in a romance, there is nothing better than a fierce #girlsquad to support a heroine in her quest for her happily ever after. Farrah Rochon’s “The Boyfriend Project” and Alexis Daria’s “You Had Me at Hola” thoughtfully explore finding love in the aftermath of humiliating public breakups and show that even if the road to self-discovery has its share of bumps, the journey is better with friends.

These stories don’t just offer swoony and sexy romance, but also affirm the healing power of women supporting women. I was completely smitten with Daria’s “Primas of Power” who helped the heroine, Jasmine Lin Rodriguez, an up-and-coming soap opera star, figure out her feelings for her co-star Ashton Suarez. And Rochon’s Hashtag Squad Goals crew truly live up to its name. This hilarious trio comes through for our heroine, app developer Samiah Brooks, as she navigates finding true love and pursuing her professional dreams. “The Boyfriend Project” and “You Had Me at Hola” reject the idea that women can only exist as each other’s competition, and propose that, on the contrary, a happy ending is always sweeter if you have your friends to celebrate with; that’s the kind of feminism I want in all my romance.

Mia Sosa’s hilarious and heartwarming “The Worst Best Man” begins with a worst nightmare: being jilted at the altar. On her wedding day, the unflappable Carolina Santos is dumped by a fiance who claims to have seen the light after a conversation with his brother on the eve of their wedding. Lina, an Afro-Brazilian woman, who knows too well that displays of emotion can be a liability, takes the news like she’s learned to take everything, stoically. But when four years later Lina finds herself teamed up with Maxwell Hartley, the wedding-wrecking brother of her ex-fiance, for a shot at her dream job, she’s forced to do the one thing she vowed to never do again — let her guard down.

Lina’s passionate nature has brought on too much heartbreak for her to trust her feelings, and the infuriatingly sexy and charming Max brings out too many in her. But as Lina works with Max, his desire to give her a space to be herself slowly makes her feel safe to come into her own. As the attraction between them deepens, Lina falls hard for the way Max revels in all that she is, especially the messy parts. Lina’s Brazilian family holds her up as she reaches for her dreams, and Max gives her the one thing she never thought she’d have: the ability to be her entire self and be loved, not in spite, but because of it.

And then there are times you just have to burn it all to the ground and start again. In “Daring and the Duke,” Sarah MacLean’s final installment of the Bareknuckle Bastards, we get to see Grace Condry finally get the epic grovel she deserves. This romance is stridently feminist from the first page.

After a devastating betrayal, Grace has literally remade herself and built a business centered on fulfilling female desires. Her former flame, the Duke of Warwick, knows the girl he loved is no longer, and in her place there is now a woman he has to remake himself to deserve. Atoning for his past sins is not enough to have a place at Grace’s side; Ewan must break the chains tying him to the world that almost destroyed them both. Their future is the world Grace built, and she won’t welcome Ewan into it unless he’s proved he understands her worth. That sounds like a happily-ever-after the Chicks would probably write a song about.