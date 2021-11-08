When I was a boy, my father — not a reader himself — would sometimes pay a dollar or two for an odd boxful of books from a yard sale. With these, he gradually filled up the shelves he’d built “to give a little class” to our dining room. I can still close my eyes and see Samuel Shellabarger’s “Captain From Castile,” Alan Harrington’s “The Revelations of Dr. Modesto,” Ivy Compton-Burnett’s “A Father and His Fate,” and even a first American edition of “Lord of the Flies,” the very copy I would use when we studied William Golding’s classic in my 10th-grade English class. There, too, toward the left on a middle shelf, stood a historical novel by Odell and Willard Shepard titled “Jenkins’ Ear.” I never read it.