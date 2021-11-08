No doubt the memory of that strangely titled book sparked me to pick up Robert Gaudi’s “The War of Jenkins’ Ear.” But that wasn’t the only reason. I had been utterly enthralled by this lively writer’s previous work of military history, “African Kaiser,” an account of German operations in Africa during World War I. For his latest, Gaudi goes further back in time to what his subtitle calls “The Forgotten Struggle for North and South America, 1739-1742,” a conflict between Spain and Britain fought largely in the West Indies, Panama, Florida and Georgia. Fans of Rafael Sabatini’s “Captain Blood” or Patrick O’Brian’s slightly later Aubrey-Maturin nautical adventures should take special note.
The War of Jenkins’ Ear, as Thomas Carlyle dubbed it, consisted of more than maritime derring-do. It steadily escalated to include mercenary land troops, 4,000 American colonists (including Lawrence Washington, the beloved older half brother of George), warriors and scouts from the Creek Nation, formerly enslaved people and even a few pirates.
As so often in history, the cause of the conflict was entirely reprehensible.
In 1713 Britain’s South Seas Company entered the slave trade, paying Spain a hefty sum for the right to transport African captives to the West Indies. However, the company quickly realized that various provisos in their contract made it impossible to rake in the riches they had counted on and without which the inflated market bubble for their stock would soon burst. Hoping to forestall that disaster, the SSC hustled to increase their profit margin by smuggling European goods to the Americas. To discourage this illicit trade, the Spanish retaliated by organizing offshore patrols for ruthless search-and-seizure operations. During one of these, Captain Robert Jenkins, of the brig HMS Rebecca, was tortured, then had his ear sliced off with a saber.
Back in England, this atrocity caused an uproar of patriotic indignation before being slowly forgotten. and was then forgotten. A few years later, however, international politics — involving Habsburg bloodlines, a half-mad, sex-obsessed Spanish king, and a surge of British imperialist fervor — revived the memory of Jenkins’s severed appendage. Seizing its chance, the South Seas Company started beating the war drum, successfully lobbying for a concerted military intervention to wrest control of the West Indies and even South America from Spain. Think of all that Mexican gold and Peruvian silver!
The English were led by the exemplary Admiral Edward Vernon — after whom the Washington family home, Mount Vernon, would be named — and the incompetent, pusillanimous General Thomas Wentworth. Vernon’s sea power duly secured the Panamanian export hub of Porto Bello (which would give its name to London’s Portobello Road), but the irresolute Wentworth was ignominiously defeated in his halfhearted attempts to capture Cartagena (in modern-day Colombia) and Santiago, Cuba.
In the defense of Cartagena, Britain’s archenemy was the astonishing Don Blas de Lezo. During the course of a military career that began at age 12, this indomitable sea dog had lost a leg, an eye and an arm, but gained incomparable understanding of how battles are fought and won. Though outmanned and outgunned, he knew that in the tropics his most effective allies would be the heat, the rainy season, mosquitoes and rampant disease. By slowing down the invasion, even to deliberately scuttling warships and abandoning forts, he allowed the climate enough time to crush his opponents. And it did. Britain’s soldiers and sailors died by the hundreds from yellow fever and scurvy.
Meanwhile, slightly further north, Georgia’s founder James Oglethorpe and the Spanish governor of Florida, Conde Manuel de Montiano, were fighting on a separate front. First, Oglethorpe attempted to seize St. Augustine and failed. Then Montiano invaded Georgia, but despite numerical superiority suddenly, shockingly withdrew. What happened was this: After a soldier defected with knowledge of how enfeebled the American defenses were, Oglethorpe arranged for a letter, ostensibly intended for the traitor’s eyes alone, to be intercepted by the Spanish: Keep telling Don Manuel, it said, that the American forces are weak. Encourage him to attack the fort so that we can utterly destroy his army. After immediately hanging the traitor as a double agent, the deeply confused and uncertain Montiano retreated to St. Augustine.
Military tactics, financial shenanigans, political infighting, even an expedition into the Pacific — all these are splendidly described and orchestrated by Gaudi. He further salts an already exciting narrative with lurid gossip about the Spanish court, quotations from many secondary sources, including Charles Mackay’s classic “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds,” and detailed, You-Are-There accounts of land and sea battles. While Gaudi doesn’t hide his contempt for the popinjays and idiots who wasted the lives of good men, he is unstinting in his admiration for heroism and self-sacrifice.
In short, “The War of Jenkins’ Ear” is a superb example of what the French call haute vulgarisation, that is, a serious nonfiction work designed to be read for pleasure. In this case, however, that pleasure has been slightly marred by inattentive proofreading, resulting in some dropped words, a few missing quotation marks and various other minor blemishes. Such annoyances have grown all too common in the age of computerized publishing. Still, Gaudi writes so vividly that even these are just minor bumps in a thrilling ride.
Michael Dirda reviews books for Style every Thursday.
The War of Jenkins’ Ear: The Forgotten Struggle for North and South America: 1739-1742
By Robert Gaudi
Pegasus. 408 pp. $29.95