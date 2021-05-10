“I was never trying to be scary, I was trying to just make . . . art,” Eilish says in the audiobook’s commentary. It’s difficult to believe that someone so young could have accomplished so much before her 20th birthday — in addition to writing and performing, she directs some of her music videos. The pandemic brought her sold-out world tour to a halt after only three shows, and while one might hope she got some well-earned rest during the past year, she hasn’t been idle. Her forthcoming album, “Happier Than Ever,” will be out in July. A gorgeous, chilling, deeply unsettling and personal new song, “Your Power,” dropped on April 29 and garnered nearly 38 million views in less than a week. It’s about an abusive man who grooms a young lover. In it, she sings: “And you swear you didn’t know, you said you thought she was your age. How dare you? And how could you?” In our world, as in Billie Eilish’s music, there are much scarier things than spiders.