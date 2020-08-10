In a future near enough you could almost mistake it for the present, irrevocable climate change has led to mass extinction, killing most animals and driving conservationists to desperate extremes. Though she has no funding and no official standing, Franny Lynch is determined to track what’s expected to be the last migration of Arctic terns from Greenland to Antarctica.

Far from her husband, Niall, a renowned ornithologist, Franny pursues the vanishing birds to feel close to him. She needs a boat to carry her, so she talks her way aboard a fishing vessel, promising that her terns will lead the crew to herring. Once underway, she weathers resentment from her shipmates and struggles with the morality of teaming up with commercial fishermen, all while concealing a checkered past with the law. When an incident on shore leave turns violent, her crew rushes to her aid and they flee together, outlaws headed for the southern oceans.

Franny has an irresistible gravitational pull. The mystery of her bleak grief draws you in. Her affinity for the natural world, especially birds, is nearly mythical. She seems heroically strong, but within her first-person narrative, we see she feels just as human and as helpless as the rest of us. As she rides out a relentless storm, she fears for the birds fighting the same elements: “If the animals have died it will not have been quietly. It will not have been without a desperate fight. If they’ve died, all of them, it’s because we made the world impossible for them. So — for my own sanity — I release the Arctic terns from the burden of surviving what they shouldn’t have to, and I bid them goodbye. Then I crawl into the bathroom to vomit.”

As Franny sails south, she reaches into her past to unfold the moments that brought her here. The fractured timeline fills each chapter with suspense and surprises, parceled out so tantalizingly that it took disciplined willpower to keep from skipping down each page to see what happens. At every turn, the exhilarating events of the plot — tempests at sea! fugitives on the run! — are enriched by deep themes illustrated with broad metaphors and intricate details. Early on, Franny describes the imagined ache she feels in two toes she lost to frostbite, a phantom pain that echoes in the denial and hallucinations she experiences after a different loss.

In many ways, this is a story about grieving, an intimate tale of anguish set against the incalculable bereavements of climate change. There are many losses, but lives are also saved. Franny charts our course through a novel that is efficient and exciting, indicting but forgiving, and hard but ultimately hopeful.

Ellen Morton is a writer in Los Angeles.

Migrations

By Charlotte McConaghy