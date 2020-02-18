The author was a talented young pianist and progressed quickly into difficult repertoire. His various teachers — the matronly babysitter, the no-nonsense technician, the almost sadistic taskmaster, and finally, esteemed pianist and composer Joseph Fennimore, who ultimately becomes his mentor — guided him through the paces. Kennicott experienced emotional hardship during his formative years, most of it centering on piano lessons and his mother’s unrealized artistic ambitions. “It was a small house, full of wayward people, run by a strong but capricious woman who often said she didn’t want to be a mother.” Indeed, suffering from depression and severe anxiety, among other things, Kennicott’s mother showed an unhealthy investment in her son’s talent, and her behavior proved profoundly damaging to a quiet and awkward boy. She raged over Kennicott’s imperfect playing, which contributed to a few years of debilitating stage fright. During one harrowing and pivotal episode, the author attempted to please his mother by shoveling snow from their walk, only to find that when finished, and expecting praise, he’d failed in her eyes simply by depositing his snow boots on the front porch instead of the back porch, a “rule” he was unaware of. “We’re not animals,” she said sobbing. “We don’t live in a barn.” This set off a beating that left Kennicott lying on the floor, staring out the window watching snow fall, in an out-of-body state. Then and there, he vowed to emotionally disconnect from his mother. “I made my own rules that afternoon. I set myself against my mother, never to be seduced by her occasional kindness, never to speak with her of anything that mattered, never to trust her. I saw with clarity that she would tear me apart if I didn’t root her out of my life.”

Bach takes up much real estate in this memoir and Kennicott spares no detail, providing fascinating insight into Bach as boy, husband, father, master organist, teacher and, of course, composer. But it is the Goldberg Variations that command center stage, both as music to master and as metaphor for Kennicott’s search for truth. “At a moment when it seemed imperative to understand the world and life more deeply, I wondered if the Goldberg Variations might test the possibility of achieving true knowledge of music.” For Kennicott, everything Bach reveals about the beauty and pain of being alive is embedded in the Goldbergs, and his deep analysis of this music feels like a trip around the globe. Along the way, he describes the esoteric world of practicing, something that all musicians must endure on a daily basis if they hope to interpret music at its core. We watch Kennicott, as if over his shoulder at the keyboard, struggle with the technical challenges inherent in the Goldbergs. Practicing is a topic that might read as excessive. Yet I encourage all readers to make the effort if only to understand what it takes for musicians to bring an inanimate object to life.

Ultimately, what is at stake for Kennicott is more than his desire to render this particular music with accuracy and beauty. Through the Goldbergs, he seeks to connect with emotions he found impossible to access within his family. About music he writes: “It is not an object, or a thing, something we possess and can give away. It is a relationship. We return to it because, fundamentally, it is bound up with hope, with the persistence of our forward motion in our lives.”

The beauty of this memoir is not only in the compassion Kennicott ultimately finds for his mother and himself. It’s also in his need to unearth the seed of his mother’s nature, and how he might then finally release her hold, even after death. And in the way the Goldbergs became his vehicle to explore such a difficult rite of passage. In the end, it is about his very process of inquiry. “For every moment that working on this music has allowed me to push aside existential anxieties, it has made me just as keenly aware of the sad fact that the Goldbergs, like so many other things, will be an unfinished project. How much time would it take to really learn them? All the time I have, and even more.”

Despite the ephemeral nature of his goal, we are enriched by Kennicott’s ability to face, head-on, personal and creative hardship as he seeks what is important for us all. Through Bach, Kennicott discovers his own ability to love.

Marcia Butler is the author of the memoir “The Skin Above My Knee” and the novel “Pickle’s Progress.” Her forthcoming novel, “Oslo, Maine,” releases in spring 2021.

