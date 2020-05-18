But this is neither misery porn nor social realism. Etchells’s depravity may smell like Johnny Rotten but his linguistic flair comes from Joyce and Burgess. And like his highbrow forebears, Etchells is highly resourceful when it comes to remolding the language to fit his darker purpose.

The text is garnished liberally with “sic”s and symbols, typos and solecisms, spellings inconsistent and incoherent. But Etchells’s assault on linguistic decorum has a liberating rather than destructive effect. Plasticity of notation entails plasticity of meaning, and many of his aberrations are revealing: the funny-sad replacement of “hole life” for “whole life” in one story, or the phrase “post-NATO depression.” The relentless punning unseams new meanings, deepening tales that might otherwise seem like mere shaggy-dog stories.

Etchells also wallows in vulgarity. In true British fashion, four-letter words double as terms of endearment, and a subversive delight may be detected in the encyclopedic range of filth on show. Much of the text can’t be reproduced in a family newspaper: Given the frequent rendering of “didn’t” as “dint,” you might well imagine the fate of “couldn’t.”

But his culture-swallowing frame of reference, from Agamemnon to Zizek, lends Etchells’s crazy visions a sort of wisdom. He takes special pleasure in naming Endland’s gods, a dissonant mash-up of ancient and modern: Goldilocks, Stormzy and Robocop are all present, as are Thor and Leia, Herpes and Vesuvius, twin gods Porridge and Spatula. Then there’s the 14-page story dedicated to listing the (often obscenely named) members of a gang of Hell’s Angels and their girlfriends — a real Homeric scatalogue.

The impression given off by this display of deep reading is of a culture blasted from its pedestal; a rich national heritage in crisis, unmoored.

All this hints at the urgent moral imagination lurking beneath the chaos and muck. Etchells’s work draws on a distinguished left-wing tradition of socially conscious, Tory-despising thought that harks back to the Thatcher ’80s — a time when he and his real-life theater troupe, Forced Entertainment, were settling in the northern steel town of Sheffield. Though kicked to the curb by Blair’s “Third Way,” this mode of radical thinking bounced back during Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure as leader of the Labour Party, and “Endland” sings in its rhetorical key. Etchells’s is a classic vision of a broken society, where murder and rape go unpunished and savagery reigns. There’s a “Wicker Man” quality to its lawlessness, particularly in a passage depicting an effigy of Blair. Gerald Scarfe by way of Hieronymus Bosch.

Accepting the 2016 Ibsen Award on behalf of Forced Entertainment, Etchells said the decision for his company to move north, rather than focus on London’s more obvious attractions, “came from an understanding that innovation and change do not need to come from any idea of a centre, that the periphery has its strength, and that there might be a freedom, there, in that neglected space in which experiment could thrive.”

“Endland” is a natural product of this decision. Its florid colloquialisms and anarchic narrative forms serve to shed light on other neglected spaces — the lives of Britain’s forgotten working class. Etchells’s surreal humor offers new entry points to new modes of empathy for a demographic that’s much discussed, much maligned, but little understood. In an endnote, he describes a core method as offering “vivid minimal information which invites or obliges the reader to build fiction.” This seems right: The gaps in his surreal fables are the dark interstices in which new sympathies may fester. Not everything works — not every experiment can — and some of the stories feel repetitive. But there’s sufficient fizz and scum on every page to keep those who are game at the table.

Charles Arrowsmith is based in New York and writes about books, films and music.

Endland

By Tim Etchells