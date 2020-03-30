“I found my grandmother difficult,” Freeman writes. “If pressed, I would have said she was ‘weird,’ but what I meant was she seemed sad, and sad adults are confusing to children, especially to ones as sheltered as I was.” Unearthing the family’s nest of secrets and lies, Freeman discovers Sala had every reason to be difficult and sad.

Sala was movie star gorgeous, with penciled eyebrows and a flair for exquisite clothes. In 1937, swaggering American Bill Freiman (later modified, the family had a talent for reinvention) visited Paris, took one look at Sala and declared, “You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen and I am completely in love with you.”

The Nazis were three years from occupying France. Sala’s brother, Alex, told her that Bill was “a millionaire on Park Avenue, he works in the fashion business” and that marrying him would be the ticket out. More important, he said, “if she went to America she would be able to get the rest of them out of Europe — and if she didn’t, she was condemning them to death.”

It was all lies, a tale worthy of the Grimms.

Bill was no millionaire. He knew nothing of Park Avenue or fashion. He owned a Texaco station in Farmingdale, Long Island, the last possible place for a Parisian like Sala. She never grew to love him. Worse, her family remained in Europe. Of the 300,000 Jews living in France in 1939, nearly a third were sent to concentration camps. Only three percent of those prisoners survived.

Many Glass cousins and one brother were murdered by the Nazis. Freeman’s great-uncle died in Auschwitz, a dozen miles from the shtetl the family had fled from poverty and persecution two decades earlier.

But Alex had saved his younger sister, who lived a long life though not the one she desired, dying in 1994, when Hadley was 16. Sala, to the end, yearned to be back in France.

“As children, my sister and I used to whisper to one another at night about how we wouldn’t exist if it hadn’t been for Hitler, and my father told me he used to think about that, too,” Freeman writes. “Because if it hadn’t been for the war, Sala would never have married Bill and the rest of us wouldn’t even be cells or ether.”

The book’s star is indomitable Alex, who through sheer force of will became the successful fashion designer, Alex Maguy, “the napoleon of couture,” and later a noted art dealer and an intimate of the century’s luminaries, most prominently Picasso. Alex, possibly homosexual, kept his love life a mystery. But his adoration of Picasso was consummate. Meeting him, “I was at the summit of happiness. It was the most beautiful, the greatest day of my life,” he recalled. Alex waged a lifelong battle with his beloved brother Henri’s wife, Sonia. Their arguments are comically absurd in Freeman’s telling but must have been unbearable for all involved.

Alex could not be contained or stopped, and claimed that he had hurled himself out of a hole, created by rot, from a train moving 55 mph, escaping certain death by the Nazis. In building his brand, accumulating wealth and celebrity, a yacht docked on the Riviera, Alex became a master fabulist. A rigorous reporter, Freeman is astonished to discover that the train story is true.

An affecting and ambitious writer, as well as an exacting historian, Freeman tackles anti-Semitism, Jewish guilt and success. Her family’s drive for social mobility through assimilation often came at the expense of religious tradition and the truth about their past. Without her ancestors’ “extraordinary force of personality,” their bold actions, even those resulting in lasting grief, we wouldn’t be fortunate enough to have Freeman or this exceptional book.

Karen Heller is a Washington Post staff writer.

House of Glass

The Story and Secrets of a Twentieth-Century Jewish Family

By Hadley Freeman