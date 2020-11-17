Hooked yet? Hear me out.

These long winter nights offer a chance to burrow into literary challenges — this winter especially. And though “Kraft” may sound far afield from your usual reading choices, much of it takes place in America and revolves around the promise of Reaganomics. In other words, the perspective is foreign, but the setting familiar.

Our hero is Richard Kraft, an ambitious professor in Germany whose academic career soared after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Nowadays, though, his once-radical ideas on laissez-faire economics have grown as comfortable as an old sofa, and Kraft finds himself struggling to generate the same attention. Worse: He’s trapped in his second failing marriage and desperate for cash.

His solution to this existential crisis is to enter a philosophy contest founded by a Silicon Valley mogul. The grand prize is $1 million. Each entrant must produce a brief essay that explains “Why whatever is, is right and why we still can improve it.” Picture Alexander Pope giving a TED Talk.

On the wings of egotism that have kept him afloat for decades, Kraft flies to San Francisco and holes up at Stanford University in the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution, and Peace. Far from his bitter wife and troubling children, he’s got four weeks to produce an essay of philosophical bedazzlement that will flatter the contest’s founder. Glancing back and forth between a blank page and a scornful portrait of Donald Rumsfeld, Kraft knows that all he has to do is capture “a European tone that will combine Leibniz’s optimism and Kant’s rigor with Voltaire’s derisive scorn and Rabelais’s irrepressible laughter and will unite them all in a Hölderlinian spheres with Zola’s sensitivity to human suffering and Mann’s irony.”

Easy peasy.

The trouble is Kraft is no modern-day Candide. As a master of competitive bluster, he knows this contest is ludicrous. Its premise is the apotheosis of Silicon Valley hubris, perfectly captured in the character of Tobias Erkner, founder of the contest and the Amazing Future Fund. Ordinarily, Kraft would enjoy nothing more than flailing Erkner’s intergalactic optimism, but he needs that $1 million prize, so he swallows his objections and struggles to concoct an essay that will seduce the priests of technodicy.

The days tick by. Kraft scribbles notes. He whips himself into exhilarating fits of false confidence. He even writes whole pages that emit the aroma of genius, but the effect is only temporary, and he’s left again and again with nothing but an ever rising sense of panic.

Writer’s block is painful to endure, harder to write about and even harder to read about. But anyone who’s stared at a blank screen while an important deadline creeps closer will laugh nervously at Kraft’s plight.

There is, of course, the considerable challenge of spinning an entire novel around a professor’s failure to write, but Lüscher solves that dramatic problem by shifting constantly into the past. In the 1980s, young Kraft and his best friend — a Hungarian laundryman who accidentally defected — remake themselves into voluble proponents of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. The comedy of these episodes springs from the young professor’s irrepressible blather about the wonders of free markets, combined with cringe-inducing scenes of Kraft’s fumbling romantic life.

There are plenty of funny scenes set in contemporary California, too, as Kraft tries to jolt himself from the stupor of writer’s block. Lüscher spent almost a year at Stanford, during which time he obviously picked up on the area’s shiny elitism and rabid faith in technology. This is a kingdom in which the phrase artificial intelligence bathes “everything it was applied to with the nimbus of a bright future.” Kraft’s evening with the contest’s founder at an exclusive mac-and-cheese restaurant offers a brilliant satire of Silicon Valley and the way vast sums of money create the illusion of insight.

Lüscher’s style, a hybrid of intellectual posturing and absurd slapstick, is sharply translated by Tess Lewis, who captures Kraft’s pomposity and the indefatigable march of German syntax. I was reminded of “A Confederacy of Dunces” and a regrettably obscure novel by Christopher Miller called “Simon Silber,” about a composer who removes all the strings from his piano. Other parts of “Kraft” recall the hilarity of Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less” but with a much darker accent. An aside about a grieving artist who creates sculptures of mangled children and his own scrotum provides a telling indication of this novel’s grim farce.

As a devoted fan of academic comedies, I insisted on reading several passages of “Kraft” to my wife, who asked me to please stop. Which is to say that this peculiar book is not for everyone. The philosophical allusions present a hurdle. But a greater one may be the references to late-20th-century European politics, which will challenge American readers who can’t quickly distinguish the economic policies of Helmut Kohl and Helmut Schmidt. One chapter, for instance, ends with a joke about Alexander Lambsdorff’s hips, which probably kills in Düsseldorf, but not so much in Cincinnati. Indeed, as much as I enjoyed “Kraft,” it sometimes felt like the humor was taking place in an adjacent room that excluded me.

But for all its intellectual scaffolding, “Kraft” is essentially the story of a man realizing what a jerk he’s been. Whether that’s a comedy or a tragedy is the abiding suspense of this plot. I’m not optimistic that Lüscher’s satire of neoliberalism will attract a large audience in America, but if “Kraft” finds the right readers, the laughter will trickle down, right?

Ron Charles writes about books for The Washington Post and hosts TotallyHipVideoBookReview.com.

Kraft

By Jonas Lüscher, translated from the German by Tess Lewis