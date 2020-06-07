As the lost Palestinian motherland haunts Laila, so does this unavailable mother torment her daughter. Laila is violent and unpredictable, beautiful but unreachable, and so the narrator grows into a woman perpetually searching for ways to stanch this psychological wound, a self-diagnosed “love addict” doomed to overlay romantic fantasies onto strangers while sabotaging opportunities for true connection.

The metaphoric possibilities here are abundant. In “We Never Stop,” the poet Najwan Darwish writes, “I’ve got no country to be banished from/and no country to return to:/stopping/would be the death of me.” Palestinians do not even have the luxury of exile, only the mania of peripateticism that accompanies statelessness.

It’s possible to read this mania in the actions of both mother and narrator; the latter beds men and women in a quest to satisfy her hunger, and to come to terms with a queerness her mother rejects. When the narrator comes out to her, the mother spits: “Good luck finding someone to love you like I did.”

Unfortunately, the story fails to fully connect the daughter’s suffering with that of the mother, brushing aside Laila’s history: “The extent to which violence affected her childhood is unclear; she rarely speaks of her youth, and never relates much information when asked.”

But a novelist has the imaginative power to grant access to her most dynamic characters’ lives as they are relevant, and to make structural choices to bring various thematic tunes into concert. Arafat limits the story’s scope to the narrator’s experiences, and the novel is the poorer for it, as the prose is liveliest and most affecting when describing Laila and her relationship to the narrator. Indeed, the book’s best lines belong to Laila, who berates her daughter for “existing too much,” and who says, after the narrator has been bilked into accidentally buying a camel at the pyramids: “Make sure you declare it at customs!”

The way the narrator navigates gender expectations within Middle Eastern culture is equally enthralling. Arafat writes: “To be a woman who desired other women seemed even worse, especially shameful and shocking in its lack of reverence for the male-centric culture.”

But these revelatory moments are too sparsely interspersed among a litany of destructive sexual exploits, giving the novel the breathless feel of an overstuffed therapy session, and reducing what might have been a probing examination of the way generational trauma is passed down to a narrow journey through one young woman’s romantic travails.

