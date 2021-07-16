When reading this book, I kept remembering the statue of Wollstonecraft unveiled in London last autumn, to some praise and much derision. For me, it wasn’t the fact the Wollstonecraft’s statue was a nude that was problematic — surely she would have looked like Mary Poppins if she’d been dressed — but that her generic, everywoman figure is dwarfed by the swirling, treelike plinth she arises out of. The base is meant to signify the struggles of women. Would a historically significant man ever be depicted so naked and so small?