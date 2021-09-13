While the novel circles its characters’ internal dramas, we’re drawn on by the immense gravity of events on the global stage. “A Play for the End of the World” meditates on conundrums of agency that, unfortunately, are still relevant to artists and writers. Can art truly matter in a time of intense upheaval and turmoil over the failures and force of a government? Do words offer any effective resistance to the powerful currents of time and space or to charismatic villains determined to get their way through force? While the dominant note of Chakrabarti’s novel as it poses these questions is melancholy, it is balanced by the belief that love can be redemptive.