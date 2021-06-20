A proud contrarian at 73, Ellroy clearly has little use for contemporary sexual politics or mores, but these Chandleresque echoes jangle all the same, because they work against the mission of his career, which has been to excavate a new pulp myth from the wreckage of the old. If only the new myth didn’t feel equally constricting: a numbing catalogue of felonies and fetishes, with everyone found guilty and no one worth mourning. In the world of “Widespread Panic,” it’s much easier to imagine James Dean and director Nicholas Ray conspiring to film a panty raid, as Ellroy depicts them, than conspiring to make art, as they once actually did in “Rebel Without a Cause.” Then again, how would anyone in Ellroy’s busily sinning Hollywood Babylon even find the time to make movies? Or summon the energy to watch them?