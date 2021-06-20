First, a 2012 novella, “Shakedown.” Then, a proposed HBO series with director David Fincher (still apparently in development). Now, “Widespread Panic,” a hefty new novel with a sequel already in the works. Freddy lords over all these productions, “the demonic deus ex machina of my tattered time and place.” He is, in short, the kind of antihero Ellroy would have otherwise had to invent, instead of simply reinvent.
In the opening pages of “Widespread Panic,” Freddy has fallen on hard times. For starters, he’s dead — and stuck in “Pervert Purgatory,” where he’s assailed by the ghosts of his many victims. His only chance to upgrade to heaven is to make an honest reckoning of his sins. As literary setups go, that’s fairly venerable, but it falls away in short order, so Ellroy can spend the rest of his book in postwar Los Angeles, “the most gorgeously perverted and cosmetically moralistic place” on Earth and, of course, the locale of such highly regarded Ellroy volumes as “L.A. Confidential” and “The Black Dahlia.”
No one who has read those books or watched their film versions will be surprised to learn that young Otash, a former Marine and “lustful Lebanese,” joins the LAPD and goes quickly on the grift. “Corrosively corruptible and tempted by the take,” he’s living the usual amoral lifestyle until he’s ordered to assassinate a cop shooter. Soured by the experience, he leaves the force and embraces the private sector, where his unsavory job skills make him a perfect fit for the smut rag Confidential.
On the magazine’s payroll, he smashes in faces, bugs phones and pays off police for “tips on quivering queers, jittery junkies, dipsos deep in DT’s” and amasses “fat files on celebrity secrets.” It’s a round-the-clock gig, but he wolfs down Dexedrine and Old Crow to keep moving. He sleeps with Elizabeth Taylor, beats up Johnnie Ray, turns James Dean into a narc, arranges marital cover for Rock Hudson and funnels pills and cocaine to Jack Kennedy. A full-service operative, he even house-sits Liberace’s pet leopard. Indeed, in the thronged Ellroy universe, there’s scarcely a 1950s celebrity who doesn’t cross paths with our hero.
Through it all, Freddy’s credo is, “I’ll do anything short of murder, and I’ll work for anybody but Communists,” but he murders anyway and sleeps with a communist and lusts unrequitedly for a lesbian basketball player and a Russian assassin and tosses off learned allusions to Goya and Camus and the Book of Revelation. If that isn’t enough, he tells his tale in the imbibed style of a Confidential article: italicized vibrato (“craaazy,” “siiiiiing”), movie-mag shorthand (“nite,” “fone,” “tuff”) and, above all, alliteration. “I move in a mélange of machers, grifters, and graft-grabbers, and the sex-soiled sycophants so indigenous to L.A. . . . I’m awash in the sicko secrets I’ve cruelly craved my whole life. . . . Hotel rooms are hot-sheet hives hooked up to my headset. I know everything sinful, sex-soiled, deeply dirty, and religiously wrong.”
Freddy’s prose may sound like “Beowulf” on uppers, but he isn’t beyond redemption. He has a soft spot for imperiled dames, and now and then, noir chump that he is, he falls for one of them. Unfortunately, it’s in these notionally tender moments that Ellroy loosens the vise grip on his prose. “My heart thudded and thumped and threatened to blow on the spot. . . . We held each other tight-tight and talked.” At last finding the girl of his dreams in actress Lois Nettleton, Freddy croons: “You’ve got this haunted tomboy thing going. Like Julie Harris, but earthier and more pronounced.” In true noir fashion, she answers: “I want you to do something bold and brave and more than a little bit stupid, because that’s the type of man I throw myself at.”
A proud contrarian at 73, Ellroy clearly has little use for contemporary sexual politics or mores, but these Chandleresque echoes jangle all the same, because they work against the mission of his career, which has been to excavate a new pulp myth from the wreckage of the old. If only the new myth didn’t feel equally constricting: a numbing catalogue of felonies and fetishes, with everyone found guilty and no one worth mourning. In the world of “Widespread Panic,” it’s much easier to imagine James Dean and director Nicholas Ray conspiring to film a panty raid, as Ellroy depicts them, than conspiring to make art, as they once actually did in “Rebel Without a Cause.” Then again, how would anyone in Ellroy’s busily sinning Hollywood Babylon even find the time to make movies? Or summon the energy to watch them?
Louis Bayard is the author of “Courting Mr. Lincoln” and “The Pale Blue Eye.”
