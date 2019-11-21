In a statement Thursday, Taylor said the book would cover his “beginnings,” the “on-ramp to the road” he still travels on. Taylor grew up in Massachusetts and North Carolina and by the late 1960s had attracted enough admirers to sign with the Beatles’ Apple label.
The Amazon.com-owned Audible has previously reached deals with Robert Caro and Michel Lewis, among others.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD