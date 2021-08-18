There are a few tropes one comes to expect from a ballet dancer’s memoir. The glamorization of suffering: “I ate three lettuce leaves a day and danced 26 hours a day, the ’70s were amazing!” The name dropping: “Balanchine told me I was fat at my wedding and then I did a line of coke with Elaine Stritch, the ’70s were amazing!” And, of course, the creepily obsessive odes to the art form: “Dancing the role of Odette is the only thing worth living for; without being a ballerina I am NOTHING. The ’70s were amazing!”
When I was a young, impressionable bunhead seeking inspiration, I used to devour these kinds of stories, all told by thin, mentally struggling ballerinas with minor god complexes. What I learned: 1. how to have an eating disorder and 2. if I ever stopped dancing, I would shrivel into another insignificant speck of normalness in the large universe of horribly normal non-dancers. Whiteside’s memoir is devoid of ballet gossip and drama, and he doesn’t spend much time ruminating on his accolades or praising the ballet world over which he reigns. He instead reflects on his own complicated relationship with dance and creativity.
It’s a refreshing break from the dusty past of ballet divahood, one that caters to a new, more open-minded generation of ballet fans. Whiteside is the Internet-accessible, gender-subversive and creatively multifaceted star we want to get to know beyond his pirouettes. In fact, ballet plays a minor role in most of the book. His first essay, “Getting Your Dream Job is as Easy as ABT,” delivers what we expect from a dancer’s memoir — a standard ballet star journey. He summarizes how he went from being talented at a young age to attending the prestigious ABT summer program in New York City; how normal horny teenage distractions led him off track before he buckled down, worked hard and — BAM! — realized his dream of becoming a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. Piece of cake. The essay reads as if he’s told this story a thousand times (no doubt he has) and was contractually obligated to tell it again for the sake of selling copies. It’s an essay he wrote to get those nosy bunheads off his back before getting to the nitty-gritty.
Where we really get to know Whiteside — and where it feels as if he gets to know himself — is in the essays that follow. “Nancy” is a particularly puncturing, emotional reflection on his mother. Whiteside bounces between third and first person in telling the story of this eccentric, dynamic woman who came from the wealthy suburbs of Connecticut and lived a vibrant, though often tragic, life, all while doting, in her own way, on her children. “In the early morning, in my footie pajamas, I cracked open the door to my mother’s bedroom,” the essay begins. “I couldn’t see anything except the orangey-red tip of her cigarette levitating over her bed as she took long, dramatic pulls in the pitch-blackness of the Connecticut morning.” We learn more about who Whiteside is as a person through this epic tale of his mother’s life than we ever could through stories of ballet rehearsals or performances of “Le Corsaire.”
Other essays detail his relationships with his father and his pets. One is an imagined screenplay of a horrible travel experience, and another explores sex and dating. All the while, he’s taking moments to step back and ask questions about his character, never accepting stories from his past at face value but, rather, using the writing of this memoir as an opportunity for personal growth. And we can, too, as readers. Young, impressionable bunheads won’t finish reading this book with a notebook full of eating disorder tips. Balletomanes won’t find any gossipy intel on who will replace Kevin McKenzie as ABT’s new artistic director. Instead, we finish “Center, Center” with a better understanding of the dynamic nature of this specific creative person — and, perhaps, with a refreshing outlook on our own complex individuality.
Charlotte Barnett is a freelance writer in New York City.
Center Center
A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet
By James Whiteside
Viking. 256 pp. $27