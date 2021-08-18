Where we really get to know Whiteside — and where it feels as if he gets to know himself — is in the essays that follow. “Nancy” is a particularly puncturing, emotional reflection on his mother. Whiteside bounces between third and first person in telling the story of this eccentric, dynamic woman who came from the wealthy suburbs of Connecticut and lived a vibrant, though often tragic, life, all while doting, in her own way, on her children. “In the early morning, in my footie pajamas, I cracked open the door to my mother’s bedroom,” the essay begins. “I couldn’t see anything except the orangey-red tip of her cigarette levitating over her bed as she took long, dramatic pulls in the pitch-blackness of the Connecticut morning.” We learn more about who Whiteside is as a person through this epic tale of his mother’s life than we ever could through stories of ballet rehearsals or performances of “Le Corsaire.”