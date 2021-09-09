But what great company these characters and the many writers who inhabit this novel make. It’s as if we readers are taking a trip to Cambridge, Wales and Venice, too, and encounter in the local pubs a few witty, quirky locals who just happen to be literary scholars. They regale us with their favorite lines from poems while they share a glass of wine or a pint of ale, as if we are all friends just enjoying each other’s company in a summer that — in our imagination anyway — can go on as long as we’d like.