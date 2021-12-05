“Learwife” is written in an understandable modern style, but it takes place in an undefined historical period where convents and Christianity coexist with pre-Christian belief systems, and this combination of modern style (and, to some extent, a modern sense of the main character’s inner life) has its drawbacks — a reader who would like to picture the larger society and locate where the novel is taking place is out of luck (though one clue is that in the first chapter, a son of one of the nobles is showing Lear and his wife Arabic numbers. When he tells them what zero means, Lear says, “If I have nothing, surely I need no mark of it” and the queen says, “Can you not leave a space?”). Arabic numbers replaced Roman numerals in England in the 1400s (the original King Leir, according to Geoffrey of Monmouth in the 12th century, had been the king of England in the 8th century B.C.). Thorp wants us to see the universality of the feelings of this queen, mother and wife who has been left out of history, and also out of her family’s particular tragedy. She is an intriguing character — older than Lear, previously married to another king whom she adored but who did not return her affections, chosen as Lear’s wife not only to give him sons, but also to guide him as he learns to reign over his kingdom. At one point, she says, “When I married my first husband, I was seventeen, late, the threatening time in a girl’s youth: that hysterical bloom . . . The second I was twenty-five to Lear’s bare twenty, and hardening . . .” The great mystery, for the wife and the reader, is why, shortly after the birth of Cordelia, she was confined to the convent, where she has been for 15 years.