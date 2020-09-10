Howard was a kid who had to deal with it, and she didn’t enjoy the experience. The scenario that inspired this book will be familiar to many readers, even if they haven’t responded with Howard’s bitterness: When her elderly mother moved to a care facility, Howard was left to empty her “fully loaded” house.

In part because her mother had begun suffering from dementia, Howard encountered a scene of appalling squalor: “The kitchen is a health inspector’s nightmare. Larvae squirm through the sludge that covers the dirty dishes filling the sink. Mouse droppings dot the countertops like sprinkles.”

But there was plenty of garden-variety clutter to sift through as well. Howard empties closets that “overflow with Amalfi and Ferragamo shoes, formal gowns from four decades of artistic galas and premieres, and pantsuits for the 1980s and ’90s career woman, with boxy jackets and silk scarves and gold jewelry big enough to be noticed but not large enough to be garish.” Every surface is littered with objects: “pill bottles, nail scissors, binder clips, chopsticks, pens, pencils, coupons, pocket change, random keys, sticks of chewing gum.”

Faced with her mother’s accumulated possessions, Howard was deeply resentful and, for better and worse, that resentment drives this book. Whether you can relate will probably dictate how you feel about it. I am all too capable of resentment, but while the year I spent cleaning out my late mother’s house was full of intense emotions, resentment was never one of them. This is not to discount Howard’s experience, just to say that “Clutter” is grounded in a sentiment that may be less relatable than she thinks.

Howard devotes a chapter early in the book to the mysterious causes of hoarding, a clinical, sometimes lethal, disorder that afflicts between 2 and 6 percent of the population, perhaps including her mother. Howard’s central concern is not the pathological extreme, however, but “our own vexed relationships with things,” which is to say, the ordinary chaos of tchotchkes on your mantelpiece, the box of moth-eaten baby clothes that hasn’t been opened since 1982, the tote bag you take from the conference because it’s free, the tacky souvenir refrigerator magnet you’re tempted to buy on vacation.

Howard would tell you to enjoy your vacation but resist that refrigerator magnet — and while you’re at it, quit taking so many pictures — you’ll never look at most of them again, and the ensuing digital clutter will ultimately weigh on your mind, as it does on hers.

How did our lives get so cluttered? Howard traces our “collective clutter agita” back to the Victorians, who favored parlors overstuffed with the curios generated by a burgeoning industrial economy. The Victorians, she asserts, “helped establish expectations that persist today about what a well-appointed home looks like.”

This is a curious claim given that the shelter publications of recent decades have featured airy, minimalist spaces with only the scantiest, most artful clutter, certainly no unsightly children’s toys, dog crates or television screens.

She’s more convincing when she moves on to the rise of catalogue shopping in the 19th century, the precursor to the likes of Amazon that today allow us to satisfy our appetite for consumer goods almost instantaneously. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Alas, once those shiny new items that turn up on the doorstep outlive their usefulness or cease to spark joy, they may well end up in landfills or shipped to other countries where, Howard writes, our consumer detritus is “smothering villages, covering beaches, producing an environmental disaster that threatens to eat up the world.”

While I’m not about to get rid of my mother’s wedding china or my great-grandfather’s spectacles, I’ll think twice before clicking “buy now” after reading this book. Howard’s description of its grave environmental harms constitutes a far more compelling argument against clutter than the risk of burdening the next generation with emptying our houses. For the record, my children agree.

Jennifer Reese is the author of “Make the Bread, Buy the Butter.”

Clutter

An Untidy History

By Jennifer Howard