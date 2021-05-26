Daisy Shoemaker, our other “Diana,” is a 30-something wife and mother who lives on the tony Main Line outside Philadelphia. Though her given name is Diana, she was renamed “Daisy” by her husband, Hal, during their dating days. Daisy thinks of herself as “short and dumpy,” in contrast to Hal, an older corporate lawyer who keeps himself in fighting trim. Daisy is a marvelous cook and had once dreamed of becoming a food writer, but her father’s early death and her own early marriage at 20 derailed those ambitions. Now Daisy feels lost and isolated, patronized by her husband and dismissed by her artsy, rebellious teenage daughter, Beatrice. When Daisy begins getting emails meant for the other Diana (their email addresses are almost identical) the two begin an online correspondence that quickly develops into an in-person friendship. But those misdirected emails turn out not to be as random as they first appeared.