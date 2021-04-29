A: She was in a memory care clinic; she had dementia. We try to laugh about things that are hard in my family, and we always had this joke that she was immortal: She would fall, and they would be like, “She’s not gonna make it through [this],” so my mom would sit with her overnight, and then the next day she would wake up and be like, “Well, why are you here? I’m ready for breakfast.” Just over and over. My mom was like, “She is unkillable. She’s immortal!” We knew she’d been in the hospital with covid — she was the first person in her clinic who got it. Nobody was allowed in, so my mom would get calls from the hospice and a hospice nurse told her Granny had passed away. I was like, “Are you sure, Mom? She’s so tough. She’s probably still alive there somewhere.” She’s like, “Nope, pretty sure.” So she makes arrangements and sends the coroner out, and maybe five hours later, she says, “You were right. She’s still alive.” What we think happened is the hospice nurse got the wrong information from the nurses that worked there — and the hospice lady was of course beside herself: “I’m so sorry, oh my God . . . ” But my granny’s parents and parents’ parents all had dementia, and when my great-grandparents got it, I remember her being like, “Oh God, don’t let me live through this. Take me out to the woods.” So you have these mixed emotions of, “Yay, Granny’s not dead! But she probably wants to be?” My mom was like, “I just know she would not want to be here anymore.” The doctor told us she wasn’t going to make it through another night; and the next morning they called, and my mom said, “She did it for real this time. I think.” It was a 100 percent the way my grandmother would want to go, to keep us guessing. It’s like she gave us this one last story. We have some family members who are like, “Covid’s not real!” And my sister’s like, “Oh, really? Because it killed my granny twice.”