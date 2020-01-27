Kadir Nelson won the Randolph Caldecott Medal for his illustration of “The Undefeated,” a poetic tribute to African American history, featuring the words of Kwame Alexander. “The Undefeated” was also a runner-up for the Newbery prize, won by Alexander in 2015 for “The Crossover.”

George Takei of “StarTrek” fame shared a prize for best young adult literature by an author of Asian Pacific background. He, Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott co-wrote “They Called Us Enemy,” a graphic memoir based on Takei’s being held in a detention camp for Japanese-Americans during World War II.

The prizes were announced Monday by the American Library Association during its annual mid-winter meeting, held this year in Philadelphia.